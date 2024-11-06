Georgia Capitol evacuated due to gas leak, road closures in place

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Atlanta Gas are on the scene of a large gas leak in downtown Atlanta.

Buildings in the area include the state capitol building and Georgia State MARTA Station.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, construction crews were working on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE and Piedmont Avenue SW when they struck a gas main shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area is being redirected.

Additionally, the Georgia Capitol was evacuated as a precaution after air quality readings indicated that gas levels in the area were concerning.

Officials are currently taking additional readings in the area to determine if any other evacuations are needed. Officials are also advising people in the area who have respiratory issues to take precautions, although there is not an extreme risk at this time. They are also asking people to avoid the area if they can do so.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.