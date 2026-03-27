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GSP trooper shoots person off Salem Road near Porterdale

By
Published  March 27, 2026 5:17pm EDT
Newton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
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Authorities cordoned off a portion of a Newton County neighborhood Friday after a person was shot by a Georgia State Patrol trooper on March 27, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia State Patrol trooper opened fire on a person outside Porterdale on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed.

What we know:

It happened on Oak Land Drive near Salem Road. A GSP spokesperson said the trooper was not shot, but the person being investigated was flown from nearby Liberty Middle School to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

The identity and the current condition of the person who was shot has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have not been disclosed.

It is unclear if that person will face charges.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to handle the use of force inquiry.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: The details in this article come from the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Newton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews