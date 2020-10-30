Popular Canton restaurant hosts Day of the Dead celebration

A Mexican restaurant in Canton has gained a large and loyal following thanks to its massive menu, colorful drinks, and gorgeous mountain views. And this weekend, the team at Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana is planning an outdoor, socially-distanced celebration for families in search for something to do.

We first visited Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana back in July, and we have to be honest – we haven’t stopped thinking about it since! Opened in early 2019 by longtime restaurant owners Greg and Diane Hammond, the Mexican restaurant is located on a spacious and scenic parcel of land on Sixes Road near Bells Ferry Road in Canton – seriously, the views are breathtaking. And, of course, with the ongoing pandemic, the abundant outdoor space has become incredibly useful.

“When we were building it, we wanted to have a lot of outdoor seating, just like you would in Mexico,” Greg Hammond told Good Day Atlanta in July. “And little did we know how valuable it would turn into. We just pulled some of our tables from the rooftop and patio, and moved them out back, into what we call 'The Backyard.'”

That backyard area will host the restaurant’s Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) 2020 party on Saturday, October 31st, featuring events for kids from Noon to 4:00 p.m. and live music from 6:00 p.m. until close. Planned activities include face-painting, Mexican folk dancing, sugar skull decorating, and – of course – lots of drink specials for the grownups. The Hammonds say with so many Halloween-season events cancelled this year, they’re hoping to provide families with a safe, outdoor place to celebrate the season.

Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana is located at 3740 Sixes Road in Canton; for more information on the Day of the Dead party and a look at the menu, click here. And click on the video player in this article to check out our pre-party Friday morning!