Popular Canton coffee shop adds 'Bizarre' flavors to fall

Halloween is just three weeks away, and this Friday happens to be a 13th. So, what better place to celebrate this spooky season than at a coffee shop with the word "bizarre" right in the name?

We’re talking about Bizarre Coffee, of course — the super-popular coffee shop, roastery, and café in Canton that is currently serving up plenty of fall flavor. Opened in December 2020 by Sabrina and Mike Kaylor, Bizarre Coffee has become a community mainstay, specializing in what it calls "Good Mood Juice" — in other words, coffee and coffee drinks. Sabrina Kaylor says it was her longtime dream to open a coffee shop, and after a few months of testing out their concept at local farmers markets for several months, she and Mike couldn’t turn down the chance to open their shop in Canton when the space became available.

And that cafe is truly eye-popping; Sabrina Kaylor is an artist, which means you’ll see colorful and surreal art and murals just about everywhere you look. As for the name, the Kaylors say it’s simple: the word "bizarre" is timeless, and it represents a place where absolutely everyone is welcome.

Now let’s talk fall flavors! Current menu options include the Pumpkin Cookie (a pumpkin and cookie butter latte with pumpkin pie filling), Creepy Crawly (a pumpkin and chocolate chip cookie latte with mocha drizzle), and The Basic Witch (maple and pumpkin latte with vanilla cold foam, cinnamon, and a witch’s finger!). These join the established menu of coffee, teas, specialty drinks, and breakfast and lunch items.

Bizarre Coffee is located at 121 East Marietta Street in Canton, and regular shop hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information on the shop and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Bizarre Coffee, celebrating the season with the talented team!