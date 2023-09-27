Atlanta's oldest skate shop to shut its doors for good

Atlanta's oldest roller skate and skateboard shop is planning to close its doors for good after 44 years in business.

A spokesperson for Skate Escape made the announcement via Instagram Tuesday.

In the post, the shop's spokesperson said it was privilege to be able to service the vibrant and passionate skate community in Atlanta since 1979.

Patrons poured into the comment section with memories of the beloved store.

"[Aw]! This is where I bought my first pair of skates! And have returned every time I needed more accessories or maintenance. You guys’ wonderful customer service will truly be missed!" one user commented.

"Words cannot express how much we love and appreciate y'all. You kept us on our skates, gave amazing advice, love and support," another user wrote.

The store's final day is Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Their farewell message is written below in its entirety:

Dear Skate Escape Family,

It is with heavy hearts that we write to inform you that after 44 incredible years, our beloved Skate Escape will be closing its doors on Oct. 30th.

Since 1979, our shop has been a hub for skaters of all ages. We've witnessed the evolution of skateboarding and roller skating, and it has been our privilege to serve the vibrant and passionate Atlanta skate community.

We want to express our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you who has supported us over the years. You've not only been our customers but also our friends. Your loyalty, enthusiasm, and dedication to the Atlanta skate culture have been the driving force behind our shop's success.

We may be saying goodbye to the physical space that has housed our shop for decades, but we're not saying goodbye to the skateboarding and roller skating community. We hope to see you at local skate parks, events, and gatherings, where the camaraderie and love for these sports will continue to thrive.