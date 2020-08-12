Polk County Schools to take break next week, adjusting to 4-day week

Students who attend Polk County Schools will be off next week as the district adjusts its educational plan to a four-day in-person session.

The school district announced Wednesday a week-long break from Aug. 17 through Aug. 21. The district said it was to accommodate students who have been forced to quarantine due to the state health guidelines in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The district said the break will allow teachers to adjust their online classrooms and to offer time to deep clean the school buildings.

Students will no longer report to school on Mondays starting the week of Aug. 24. They will only be in classes Tuesdays through Fridays.

Mondays will be teacher-in-service days to allow time to better accommodate students who are taking classes remotely.

The district thanked parents for their understanding as they “navigate uncharted territory.” Students have been back at school in Polk County since Aug. 3.