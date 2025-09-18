Polk County deputy injured in hit-and-run crash on Highway 278

The Brief Deputy Ben Watson was injured after his patrol vehicle crashed due to another driver turning into his path and fleeing the scene. The vehicle that caused the crash left the scene, and authorities are seeking information from the public. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred on Highway 278 near Highway 27.



A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday morning after his patrol vehicle crashed on Highway 278 when another driver turned into his path and fled the scene, officials said.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened around 6:54 a.m. as Deputy Ben Watson was traveling eastbound on Highway 278 near the western ramp of Highway 27. According to investigators, another vehicle heading westbound turned left across his lane.

Deputy Watson tried to avoid the collision but struck a stop sign, then hit a second vehicle that was yielding to traffic. His patrol car left the road, went into a culvert and came to rest against an embankment.

Watson was taken by Advent Redmond EMS to a local medical center with injuries. No other drivers reported injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities said the vehicle that initially cut across the deputy’s path left the scene.

What you can do:

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 770-749-2901.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol, Post 3 in Cartersville.