Police work to ID 2 killed in crash, driver arrested for DUI

Police in Gwinnett County are working to identify the victims killed in an early morning crash. One person was arrested in connection to the deadly wreck.

It happened early Sunday morning around 6 a.m. along Highway 316 Eastbound near Sugarloaf Parkway. Officer arrived at the scene to find a Chevrolet Malibu had left the roadway, struck an overhead signpost, and then a guardrail causing the car to roll over, the Gwinnett County Police Department reported.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Christian Velasquez, was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Velasquez was arrested after being released. He was charged with DUI, two counts of homicide by vehicle 1st degree, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license, and reckless driving.

Anyone with information in the cases is asked to call the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

