Police warn about COVID-19 inspection scammers knocking on residents doors

Police in Los Angeles were warning the public Tuesday about coronavirus inspection scammers, reminding residents not to open their doors to strangers and to always ask for credentials.

The Los Angeles Police Department West Valley Station posted a bulletin explaining that scammers are seeking to take advantage of the elderly and those who are not fully informed in the wake of additional protocols that were put in place throughout the state to combat COVID-19.

"If anyone knocks on your door, or calls you claiming to sell vaccines, tests, offers funds etc. related to the coronavirus, they do not represent the Government, and are most likely trying to defraud you," the bulletin explained. "Do not open the door for anyone you are not familiar with and always ask for credentials."

Additionally, LAPD reminded the public not to give out your personal information over the phone or computer and to report any suspected fraud to your local law enforcement.

Residents can call 911 to report criminal activity. For non-emergencies, call 877-ASK-LAPD.

