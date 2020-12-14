Police to issue citation for noise, modified mufflers

The number one complaint Atlanta residents make about those street racers is not the reckless driving -- which is serious -- but the noise that impacts many more residents attempting to get rest at night.

Engines throttling well beyond midnight is the issue city council members hear about the most.

Commanders at the Atlanta Police Department have made a change to tighten enforcement. They have begun writing tickets to drivers with the modified exhaust systems.

And speed linked to these incidents is not required.

"We have had conversations with our officers telling them to go ahead and cite for noise, and not wait for other violations," said Todd Coyt, the assistant Atlanta police chief.

So, what changed? The city solicitor instructed APD command that as long as an officer can hear the extreme sound within three hundred feet that citation will stand up.

