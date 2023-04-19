Police: Thieves lead deputies on chase after stealing hairstyling products

Hairstyling tools such as a Dyson curling irons or straighteners are not cheap, as you may know. Three suspected thieves led Coweta County authorities on a high speed chase and in their trunk were Dyson products valued at more than what some bank robbery suspects get away with.

Newnan police say these suspects weren’t going cheap in their beauty supply choices. Walking out with expensive Dyson hairstyling tools worth more than $1,600.

Newnan Police say Jessica Meister and Joseph Martinelli walked into the Ulta store in Newnan on April 15. Police say it appears they know exactly what they are interested in.

Police say the two went right to the Dyson hairstyling tools in the middle of the store.

In a few minutes the alarms was ringing, and the employees were calling 911.

"The call came out that two unknown suspects entered the business and took out boxes and ran into a car. One jumped into the passenger side and one jumped into the back seat," said Officer Stephen Smiley.

Police say the two products stolen were a Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler valued at nearly $600 as well as two hair straighteners worth about $500 dollars a piece.

The surveillance video shows Martinelli and Meister leaving the store with them.

An outside camera shows them sprinting for a waiting car that police say was driven by Benjamin Guillon. All three are from Maryland and Delaware.

Perhaps these beauty bandits did not realize how heavily Coweta County authorities patrol the interstate.

Because minutes later a deputy spotted the getaway car on I-85.

"One of our deputies was on the interstate and saw a vehicle matching that description," said Sgt. Toby Nix. "He initiated a traffic stop and approached the car. He asked the three people for identification, at that point the driver put the car in drive and took off."

The Coweta Sheriff’s Office says the driver swerved at deputies to prevent them from performing a PIT maneuver.

They crashed into another car. All three suspects as well as another motorist were flown to hospitals with injuries.

In the trunk of the car deputies found the hairstyling products. All three are facing felony shoplifting charges.

Police say additional charges are likely especially against the driver who they say could face charges of felony fleeing as well as aggravated assault for his attempts to allegedly ram some patrol cars during the pursuit.