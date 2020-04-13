Police: Teenager goes missing in Paulding County

Paulding County deputies have found a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Monday.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Wesley Donovan Anderson was last seen in the area of Brownsville Road around 1 p.m.

Anderson is 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The young teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word "Spartans" in gold writing and black sweat pants.

After a few hours of searching, officials say Anderson was located.