Police: Tattooed suspect runs after caught with stolen car, dog

article

Police have reunited a dog that was inside a vehicle stolen from a Milton Publix with its owner and are searching for the suspect responsible.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a Publix in Birmingham Crossroads Thursday night. Instead, the car was Rebel the dog.

Hours later, Rebel and the car were found driven by 33-year-old James Breedlove in central Georgia.

Breedlove fled on foot when police attempted to pull him over. He's still on the run and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"While fortunately, such brazen crimes as this do not occur very frequently in Milton, I am glad to let our citizens know that we have staff that are well-trained and well-equipped to handle such situations very quickly and effectively," Milton Police Chief Rich Austin said. "We are also fortunate to have very strong relationships with our partner law enforcement agencies and citizens, which helped immensely in the situation. I would like to personally thank all those who assisted and continue to assist in this investigation."

Rebel has now been reunited with his owner

"We are so happy that Rebel was unharmed," Austin said. "What a brave boy!"

Police don't believe Breedlove has any ties to Milton and is probably not in the city. They are asking anyone who has information on where the suspect could be to please call the Milton Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.