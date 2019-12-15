Police: SWAT team called after shots fired in Gwinnett County home

A SWAT team is on the scene at a Gwinnett County subdivision after police say a man fired at least one shot and refuses to come out of a home.

Police say the SWAT situation has been going on since early Sunday morning.

Police told FOX 5 that they been got to the home on Kenion Forest Way in Lilburn at around 5 a.m.

According to officials on the scene, the incident started when they got a phone call from a woman living in the home.

The woman told police that the suspect arrived at the home Saturday night and fired at least one shot.

She and her children were able to get out of the home and call the police. When police arrived and tried to get the man to come to the door, he refused to come out.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

Nobody has been injured in the shooting.