Police: Suspects caught on camera shoplifting from McDonough Home Depot

article

Henry County police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for shoplifting from a local Home Depot.

Officials with the Henry County Police Department shared surveillance photos of multiple men accused of stealing from the Home Depot in McDonough, Georgia on Nov, 29, 2021.

After the theft, officials say the men left the scene in a silver four-door car with the Georgia tag CIW3766.

In the surveillance footage, the two men are seen wearing baseball caps and long-sleeved shirts.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, call investigators at 770-288-7585 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.