Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times

Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents.

Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.

According to investigators, the suspect was seen damaging his victim's vehicle and home.

The suspect is seen in the footage wearing a hoodie, mask, and baseball hat.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact detectives at 770-288-8263, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send texts with tips to 770-220-7009.