Police share photos of man found burned near Duluth intersection

Detectives in Gwinnett Country have released photos of a man taken at a store shortly before someone murdered him and burned his body in an area of woods near Duluth.

Gwinnett County police say the body of Raul Zapata-Garcia, 47, of Duluth, was found in the woods around 11:30 a.m. on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite Blvd and West Liddell Road by utility workers

Investigators said Tuesday that they believe Zapata-Garcia was shot at least one time. The case has been ruled a homicide.

Arson investigators and the medical examiner’s office have been requested and assisted in processing the scene.

Nearly a week after his body was found, detectives shared photos of Zapata-Garcia found on a convenience store's security camera before he was murdered.

They're hoping that someone can recognize him and give more information about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

