Police: Burned body found near Duluth intersection

A burned body was discovered near in the woods near a busy intersection in Duluth Monday.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the body was found around 11:30 a.m. on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite Blvd and West Liddell Road.

Investigators were at the scene, but said it has not been determined whether the case is a homicide, suicide, or accidental death.

Arson investigators and the medical examiner’s office have been requested and are assisting in processing the scene.

The body has not been identified.

