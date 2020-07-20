Police: Burned body found near Duluth intersection
DULUTH, Ga. - A burned body was discovered near in the woods near a busy intersection in Duluth Monday.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the body was found around 11:30 a.m. on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite Blvd and West Liddell Road.
Investigators were at the scene, but said it has not been determined whether the case is a homicide, suicide, or accidental death.
Arson investigators and the medical examiner’s office have been requested and are assisting in processing the scene.
The body has not been identified.
