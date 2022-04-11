Atlanta police seize handgun, drugs, cash during traffic stop

A handgun, drugs, and several thousand dollars in cash were seized during a traffic stop earlier this month.

The arrest happened the night of April 2 on Fairburn Road.

According to Atlanta police, officers observed an armed male enter a white sedan that did not have a legal tag.

"As officers spoke with the driver they observed several open containers of alcohol near the driver, and they noticed the odor or marijuana coming from the vehicle," a news release from APD stated.

A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun, 114 grams of cocaine, 146 grams of marijuana and $3,390 in cash. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Andrew Joyner, was found to be a convicted felon with 8 previous arrest cycles. The handgun, narcotics and money were logged into APD’s Property Control Unit and the driver was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Joyner is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, open container, tag required, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

APD released body camera video of the arrest to Facebook.