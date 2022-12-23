Police seeking person of interest in 17th Street bridge double homicide near Atlantic Station

article

Police are searching for a person of interest in a November double homicide outside Atlantic Station.

Police shared an image of what appeared to be a young boy on a MARTA train, captured on security video.

In the image, the boy was wearing an orange hoodie, jeans, orange shoes and a backpack.

Atlanta Police Department detectives are trying to identify him. Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information.

Report information to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

So far, police have arrested three suspects in the 17th Street bridge shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson.

Charles and Jackson were gunned down in what authorities have labeled a gang-related incident. The boys are just two of six people shot on Nov. 26 on the 17th Street bridge after being removed from the Atlantic Station premises.