Fayette deputies investigate possible murder-suicide involving mother and son

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 4, 2026 6:31pm EST
Fayette County
The Brief

    • Fayette deputies are investigating an apparent murder suicide in the Old Fords Acres subdivision.
    • The sheriff's office said they believe there is no threat to the surrounding communities. 
    • The deceased individuals were confirmed to be a mother and her son. 

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette deputies are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide where the victims were a mother and son. 

What we know:

Deputies responded to a welfare check at a home in the Old Ford Acres subdivision on Feb. 3.

When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman and her 36-year-old son dead inside the home.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said evidence suggests that the deaths were a murder suicide.

An investigation is ongoing, and deputies said there are no other suspects or threats to the public at this time. 

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org. 

What we don't know:

Police have not said what prompted the incident or how the two died. The names of the deceased have not been publicly identified. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from a Fayette County Sheriff's Office release.

