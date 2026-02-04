Fayette deputies investigate possible murder-suicide involving mother and son

The Brief Fayette deputies are investigating an apparent murder suicide in the Old Fords Acres subdivision. The sheriff's office said they believe there is no threat to the surrounding communities. The deceased individuals were confirmed to be a mother and her son.



Fayette deputies are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide where the victims were a mother and son.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a welfare check at a home in the Old Ford Acres subdivision on Feb. 3.

When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman and her 36-year-old son dead inside the home.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said evidence suggests that the deaths were a murder suicide.

An investigation is ongoing, and deputies said there are no other suspects or threats to the public at this time.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what prompted the incident or how the two died. The names of the deceased have not been publicly identified.