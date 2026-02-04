Fayette deputies investigate possible murder-suicide involving mother and son
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette deputies are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide where the victims were a mother and son.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a welfare check at a home in the Old Ford Acres subdivision on Feb. 3.
When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman and her 36-year-old son dead inside the home.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said evidence suggests that the deaths were a murder suicide.
An investigation is ongoing, and deputies said there are no other suspects or threats to the public at this time.
What you can do:
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what prompted the incident or how the two died. The names of the deceased have not been publicly identified.
The Source: Information in this report comes from a Fayette County Sheriff's Office release.