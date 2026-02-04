Rabun County man charged with sexual assault, strangulation of disabled adult

article

The Brief Robert Early Moon faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and exploitation of a disabled adult. Investigators identified additional acts of violence involving both strangulation and sexual assault. Authorities have not yet disclosed Moon’s specific relationship to the victim or his current professional status.



A 52-year-old Rabun County man has been charged with strangling and abusing a disabled adult.

What we know:

Robert Early Moon is charged with battery, criminal trespass (damage), aggravated assault, and exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult.

The investigation was launched on Jan. 21 after deputies responded to a report of an assault near the 1200 block of Old Highway 441 South.

In addition to taking the victim’s statement, deputies noticed visible injuries. Investigators determined additional acts of violence, including strangulation and sexual assault.

Moon was arrested at his home on Jan. 29 and booked into the Rabun County jail.

What they're saying:

"I want to commend the deputies and investigators involved for their diligent, professional work throughout this investigation. As with all cases, these charges are allegations, and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Sheriff Mark Gerrells wrote in a statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Moon remains in jail or if he has retained legal representation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific relationship between Moon and the victim, nor have they clarified if the victim was under Moon's professional care at the time of the alleged assault.

It remains unclear how long the alleged abuse had been occurring prior to the Jan. 21 report or if there are other potential victims.

It was not immediately known if a weapon was used during the incident.