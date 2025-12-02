Expand / Collapse search

Police seek man accused of stolen truck joyride in Gwinnett

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 2, 2025 6:33am EST
Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County Police are looking for a man who they say stole a tractor trailer on Nov. 24. After a short joy ride, he ditched the truck in a parking lot and took off. They are now looking for the man.

    • Gwinnett County police say a man stole a Freightliner tractor-trailer from Mayer Electric Supply on Nov. 24.
    • The theft was captured on video from inside the truck’s cab.
    • Investigators say the suspect abandoned the truck—still running—a short distance from the business.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they say stole a tractor-trailer from a local business and later abandoned it with the engine still running.

Investigators said the theft happened Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Mayer Electric Supply. According to police, the suspect climbed into a Freightliner truck and drove off.

The incident was recorded on interior surveillance video from inside the cab of the truck, giving detectives a clear look at the suspect as he pulled away.

Police said the tractor-trailer was found a short distance from the business, still running but left unattended. 

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County police.

  • Information posted by Gwinnett County police on Facebook. 

