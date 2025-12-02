Police seek man accused of stolen truck joyride in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they say stole a tractor-trailer from a local business and later abandoned it with the engine still running.
What we know:
Investigators said the theft happened Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Mayer Electric Supply. According to police, the suspect climbed into a Freightliner truck and drove off.
The incident was recorded on interior surveillance video from inside the cab of the truck, giving detectives a clear look at the suspect as he pulled away.
Police said the tractor-trailer was found a short distance from the business, still running but left unattended.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County police.