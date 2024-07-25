Police searching for suspects in shooting of 18-year-old in Vine City

article

Atlanta police are searching for three people wanted for the shooting of a teen in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Magnolia Street on July 16.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old shot at least once. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the incident began with an argument between the three people and the victim that turned into a physical fight.

According to police, one of the suspects shot the victim while they were wrestling over the man's backpack.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Shooting reported at Vine and Magnolia streets in northwest Atlanta on July 16, 2024.

Police shared multiple surveillance photos of the three people in hopes that someone could identify them.

If you have any information about the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.