Police searching for man after Atlanta armed robbery
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ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Atlanta.
What we know:
Investigators say the man, described as wearing a green hoodie and black shirt, pulled a gun on an employee at a store on Sylvan Road on Friday.
According to police, the employee told officers the man refused to pay for candy and a soda, then threatened to shoot before running away.
No injuries were reported.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the possible suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.