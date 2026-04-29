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Police searching for man after Atlanta armed robbery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 29, 2026 1:02pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
    • Man allegedly pulled a gun on a store employee on Sylvan Road.
    • Thief ran after threatening worker over candy and soda.

ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Atlanta.

What we know:

Investigators say the man, described as wearing a green hoodie and black shirt, pulled a gun on an employee at a store on Sylvan Road on Friday.

According to police, the employee told officers the man refused to pay for candy and a soda, then threatened to shoot before running away.

No injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the possible suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

The Source

  • Information for above story supplied by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews