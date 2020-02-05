Police searching for truck connected to Atlanta teen's death

Homicide investigators are asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in the deadly shooting of a teenager at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Police say this vehicle was involved in the deadly shooting of an Atlanta teen. (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

Police were called to the apartments on 1700 Stanton Road early Tuesday morning.

At the scene, witnesses told officers a vehicle had entered the complex and someone inside shot off several rounds toward one of the apartment buildings.

While canvassing the area, police say a bystander flagged them down, saying that they saw someone injured near the back of the apartment complex. That's when officers found 18-year-old Antonio Jones dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

Police found 18-year-old Antonio Jones shot in the head at the apartment complex.

Family members of Jones broke down on the scene. They told FOX 5 that Jones was a songwriter who spent lots of time on his computer and would never hurt anyone.

MORE: Police: Teen killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

Advertisement

Wednesday, Atlanta police shared surveillance footage of the suspected vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2014-2018 Silver Chevy Silverado. It has damage to the rear driver-side fender and also is missing a gas cap.

The vehicle has damage to the rear driver-side fender and also is missing a gas cap.

If you have any information on the vehicle, please call Investigator J. Sheppard at 404-617-3012. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and indictiment of a suspect.