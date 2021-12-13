Police searching for suspect who fired shots in SW Atlanta shooting

article

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing shots toward a person in October in Southwest Atlanta.

Police released an image of a man suspected of shooting at a person at 9:44 p.m. at 409 University Avenue SW.

The victim told police the suspect approached him pulled out a firearm pointed it directly at him as if he was going to shoot him, according to a police report.

Officers said the person wasn't injured but their car was struck while they attempted to flee from the shooter. The victim told investigators he also drew his gun and shot a few rounds in the direction of the suspect.

According to the police report from the incident, the suspect dropped his gun and left it at the scene.



Police want anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE