Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta.

Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.

Police said the victim ran to a nearby house for help and was taken to a hospital. Police said the man is in stable condition.

Police haven't provided information on a suspected shooter.