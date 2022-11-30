Police searching for suspect accused of stealing credit card from car, using it for gas

article

Atlanta police said a woman broke into someone's car, stole their credit card and used it to buy gas at a QuikTrip in Decatur.

Police shared an image of the suspect, who they said broke into a car on Wildwood Road in northeast Atlanta on Oct. 7.

Police said officers talked to someone at 1060 Wildwood Road who said their car had been broken into and items were stolen from the car.

Police learned about the purchase at the Decatur QT and confirmed the suspect with receipts and time stamps from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.