Police searching for Roswell jewelry store burglars

Police in Roswell needs the public’s help after burglars get away with valuable jewelry.

Police said the burglars climbed onto the roof of Jason Guven Fine Jewelry on Holcomb Bridge Road and cut a hole in the roof.

That hole leads to a backroom area where a large safe was located.

A hole was cut through cement next to the safe's door where the burglars crawled through to take the jewelry.

Alarm and video wires were cut during the incident.