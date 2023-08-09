Police searching for multiple persons of interest in SW Atlanta homicide

Police are asking the public for help identifying a number of people of interest in connection to a violent attack at an Atlanta gas station in June.

On June 27, officers responded to the Shell gas station on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after reports of an injured man.

At the scene, officers found David Dominguez Reyes, who had been badly cut on his head.

Medics rushed Reyes to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries 10 days later.

Investigators believe Reyes was hurt in what they are calling a "multi-person scuffle."

The Atlanta Police Department shared surveillance footage of multiple men who are considered persons of interest in the death of Reyes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

They're asking anyone who may have information on the case or can identify any of the men to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of anyone involved.