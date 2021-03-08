Police searching for Cartersville man who suffers from seizures

article

Police issued a Mattie's Call for a man who police say has been missing since March 2.

The alert said 50-year-old Rodney Corneilius Cole is missing, has a "diminished mental capacity" and suffers from seizures. He was last seen in Cartersville wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Police said Cole was known to frequent the Old Mill Road area in Cartersville.

Police said Cole is approximately 5-foot-4, weighing 198 pounds. He has short, black hair.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or contact the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526.