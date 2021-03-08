Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for Cartersville man who suffers from seizures

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
Rodney Cornelius Cole has been missing since March 2, police said. (Photo: Cartersville PD)

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police issued a Mattie's Call for a man who police say has been missing since March 2. 

The alert said 50-year-old Rodney Corneilius Cole is missing, has a "diminished mental capacity" and suffers from seizures. He was last seen in Cartersville wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes. 

Police said Cole was known to frequent the Old Mill Road area in Cartersville. 

Police said Cole is approximately  5-foot-4, weighing 198 pounds. He has short, black hair. 

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or contact the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526. 