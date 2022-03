article

Police in Hiram are searching for a missing man in his mid-40s.

Randall Smith was reported on Feb. 28, the Hiram Police Department said. He hasn’t been seen since Feb. 18, police said.

He is known to frequent the Hiram and Rockmart areas.

Police describe Smith as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

