Police searching for missing Cherokee County teenager

article

Police are desperately searching for a runaway Cherokee County teenager.

The Cherokee County Police put out an alert on Facebook for 16-year-old Hannah Grace Sosebee.

According to police, Sosebee was last seen around noon on Friday near Woodhouse Circle.

Officials believe she may be driving a Mazda with the Georgia tag RWH2654 and heading toward Bartow County.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Sosebee is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

If you have any information that could help, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239 or 911.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.