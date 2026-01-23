Atlanta winter ice storm: Mayor Dickens urges caution as city braces for 'dangerous ice event'

The Brief Mayor Dickens requested that all residents be off the roads from Saturday afternoon through Sunday to avoid undetectable black ice. Atlanta has activated 21 salt spreaders and 22 brine trucks, while Watershed Management prepares for potential pipe bursts. Three warming centers are currently active, with a fourth overflow site ready to provide food, safety, and showers for vulnerable populations.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined FOX 5 Atlanta to provide a critical update on citywide preparations for an incoming winter storm, emphasizing that the "ice event" expected this weekend is far more dangerous than typical snowfall. The mayor urged residents to finalize their storm preparations early and stay off the roads starting Saturday afternoon as black ice becomes a major threat.

City operations and emergency infrastructure

Local perspective:

For the past 48 hours, Atlanta city government has been coordinating tabletop exercises and emergency calls to ensure all departments are ready for "Winter Storm Fern."

Key city measures include:

Road & Sidewalk Safety : Brine and salt crews are prioritizing high-traffic routes and sidewalks.

Critical Services : Fire and police vehicles have been prepared for emergency movement in icy conditions.

Watershed Management : Teams are on standby to respond to frozen or bursting water pipes throughout the city.

Recreation Centers: All weekend youth programming at city recreation centers has been canceled to keep families at home.

Hartsfield-Jackson prepared for delays

Dig deeper:

As the home of the world’s busiest airport, the City of Atlanta is monitoring Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport closely. Plans are in place to manage potential flight cancellations, ensuring that stranded travelers have access to food, facilities, and maintained bathrooms during the storm.

Protecting the vulnerable

Local perspective:

A major priority for the city is the safety of senior citizens and individuals experiencing homelessness. The city's warming centers offer more than just shelter; they provide:

Meals and hygiene : Hot food and clean showers.

Safety : Secure environments away from the freezing elements.

Capacity: Three primary locations with a fourth designated for overflow.

A message to residents: Prep now

What they're saying:

Mayor Dickens advised residents to stock up on essentials—water, food, candles, and batteries—before the ice sets in. He also reminded the public of the difference between emergency services: call 911 for life-threatening emergencies and call 311 for non-emergency issues like fallen tree limbs.

"I know there are big events and worship services," the Mayor said, "but a lot of pastors are making the wise decision to go virtual. You might want to just park it and stay safe".

The FOX 5 Storm Team will provide updates on this winter event on-air, on fox5atlanta.com and on FOX LOCAL. Should you lose power, you can still stream the latest forecast on the FOX LOCAL mobile app.