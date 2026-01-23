Four dead in Lawrenceville shooting; suspect in custody

The Brief Four adults were killed in what police are describing as a domestic-related shooting in Lawrenceville. Three children survived by hiding in a closet; one child successfully called 911 to alert authorities. A male suspect is in custody after being tracked by K-9 units to a nearby wooded area.



Gwinnett County police are investigating a horrific domestic-related shooting that left four adults dead early Friday morning. Investigators say three children were inside the home during the incident but were able to hide and call for help.

Tragedy unfolds on Brook Ivy Court

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of four adults inside the residence, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Police quickly confirmed the incident was domestic in nature. While the names of the victims have not yet been released, investigators noted that there had been prior calls for service at the household.

Children hide in closet to escape gunfire

Dig deeper:

In a chilling detail from the scene, officials revealed that three young children were present when the shooting began. To protect themselves, the children retreated to a closet to hide.

One of the children managed to call 911, providing critical information that allowed officers to reach the scene within minutes, investigators said. The children were unharmed and have since been picked up by a family member.

K-9 Units track Suspect to woodline

According to investigators, because of the rapid response prompted by the 911 call, officers arrived while the suspect's vehicle was still in the driveway. Believing the shooter was still nearby, K-9 officers were dispatched to search the surrounding area.

The police dog successfully tracked the suspect to a nearby woodline, where he was apprehended. Authorities stated the man was taken into custody without further incident.

Suspect and victim details

What we don't know:

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.