Police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

Atlanta police are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing woman.

According to investigators, Allison Varnell was last seen Sunday at 988 Hill Street.

Police describe Varnell as a white female around 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Varnell or has information about her whereabouts should immediately contact the Atlanta Police Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

