Police searching for missing 23-year-old Hampton man

article

Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man who may want to harm himself.

Juntez Ervins was last seen in the 11100 block of Torino Drive in Hampton around noon on May 27, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Ervins is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police are concerned after it was found Ervins posted on social media that "he wanted to be gone from this earth "and had suicidal thoughts.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or 911.