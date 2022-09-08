Police searching for masked suspect who burglarized LaGrange business

article

LaGrange police are investigating a burglary by a masked suspect at a local business on Labor Day.

The LaGrange Police Department shared security video of the burglary on its Facebook page.

Officials say on Monday morning, the suspect broke into the AAA Store on 4th Avenue.

In the security footage, the man, who was wearing a white mask, walks up to the business' door and forces it open with a tool.

At one point, police say the man lifted his mask, allowing the security camera to get a shot of his face.

(LaGrange Police Department)

If you have any information about the burglary, contact detectives at 706-883-2621.