Police searching for man suspected of brandishing pistol during smoke shop robbery

Police in East Point are searching for a man suspected of a robbery who was seen on security video.

Police shared images of a man, who investigators think came into a smoke shop, brandished a black handgun in his waistband and took cash and products from the store.

The robbery allegedly happened on Wednesday at House of Smoke on Main Street.

Police said he was wearing a blue jacket and green backpack at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Point police investigators at 404-7612177 or policedepartment@eastpointcity.org.