Police searching for man seen in video beating dog in Athens

Police in Athens are working to identify a man caught on camera abusing a dog.

The incident happened around 9:17 in the morning of April 13 along Lavender Road. Athens-Clarke County police released images of the incident.

Police said the man can be seen kicking, hitting and dragging the dog.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to review their security cameras for any footage of the man or dog around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police.