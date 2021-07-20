Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for information on 'Peeping Tom' in Athens

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police in Athens issued photos of a Peeping Tom suspect on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Athens-Clarke County Police)

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police are searching for a "Peeping Tom" and asked the public's help in identifying them.

Police issued photos of the suspect. 

Incidents allegedly occurred in the area of Herman Street, which is east of the North Oconee River. 

Police said anyone with information should contact Detective Jason Cook at 762-400-7371 or jason.cook@accgov.com.

