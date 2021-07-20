Police searching for information on 'Peeping Tom' in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police are searching for a "Peeping Tom" and asked the public's help in identifying them.
Police issued photos of the suspect.
Incidents allegedly occurred in the area of Herman Street, which is east of the North Oconee River.
Police said anyone with information should contact Detective Jason Cook at 762-400-7371 or jason.cook@accgov.com.
