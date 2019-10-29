Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Stockbridge

Henry County police are searching for a driver who slammed into a father on his way to work and then took off.

Bill Adams was driving on Highway 138 in Stockbridge when police say another driver ran a red light and crashed into him.

Adams was shaken up but not badly hurt.

His car is damaged and may be totaled.

He did go to the hospital to get checked out and has since been released.

He said his doctor warned him he may still feel the impact of the crash long after the accident passes.

“I had a lot of adrenaline running through me and that when that adrenaline ran out,” Adams said. “I would be sore and that’s just starting to ebb right now.”

Police are looking for as a silver Pontiac 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department.