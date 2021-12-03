Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Winder Highway

Gwinnett County police are searching for a driver who allegedly fled the scene after a fatal accident.

Officials said they were called to Winder Highway and Still Road shortly after 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 24 after reports of a hit and run.

"Our victims were hit by an unknown driver and vehicle, causing them to lose control," said Hideshi Valle, Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson.

According to police, 56-year-old Gelacio Urquiza Hernandez was driving west on Winder Highway when another vehicle hit him, sending his car on an out-of-control course that ended with it going over a guardrail and rolling down an embankment.

3 MABLETON CHILDREN VIOLENTLY SNATCHED FROM FATHER'S HOME FOUND 20 MILES AWAY

Hernandez was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. A passenger in his car, 36-year-old Luis Urquiza Requena, died in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, who police said caused the accident, left the scene.

One week and a half after the deadly wreck, police have little to go on.

"It was dark out. The driver, our victim, after impact was not able to see what type of vehicle it was except that it was a passenger-type car," Valle said.

Investigators have no description of the suspect and are hoping someone has information that can help them solve the case.

Any witnesses or anyone who may know something about the hit-and-run is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE