Police searching for critically missing Georgia boy

Henry County officials are searching for a boy they say is a "critical missing person" who has been missing for multiple days.

Officials say Chase Dickens went missing near Springview Drive in Stockbridge, Georgia on Sept. 25. He was last seen in the area around 1 p.m.

Police have not released any description of Dickens or what he may be wearing.

If you have any information that could help authorities find the missing boy, please call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or Detective Gomes at 770-288-8256.

