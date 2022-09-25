Police search for woman who left adult care facility

article

Union City police said a missing 63-year-old woman, last seen walking away from an adult care center, might be walking with an unknown man.

Police said Carol Ivey was seen at around 2 p.m. on Saturday walking north on State Route 14 from Wells Springs Adult Care Center.

Officials said she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 185 pounds. She has short reddish-brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink t-shirt.

Police said she is most likely with an unknown man. Police said Ivey is diagnosed with multiple mental health conditions and missed her scheduled medical dose.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

If you know the whereabouts of Carol Ivey, call 911 or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.