DeKalb County police are searching for a teenager who reportedly ran away from home on Friday.

Police said 13-year-old Louis Williams was last seen on the 3400 block of Waldrop Trial in Decatur.

Police said he was wearing a navy blue hoodie with a Southwest DeKalb football logo on it.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 770-724-7610 or 911.

