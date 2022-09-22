Police search for missing College Park woman one month after she was last seen

article

The College Park Police Department is still searching for a missing 68-year-old woman one month after she was reported missing.

Police said they thing Rosa Marie Tate wandered away from an apartment at around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 on Harvard Avenue. She was last seen near Gene's Plumbing & Remodeling at 3288 E Main Street in College Park, about 1.3 miles from her home.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. She's diagnosed with dementia, according to police.

She may be wearing a black wig with bangs, and she was last seen wearing a black face mask, yellow shirt, blue jeans and white Calvin Klein shoes.

She is about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds.

To report information, call the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131.