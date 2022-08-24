Woman last seen wandering from College Park apartment, police say

article

The College Park Police Department is searching for a missing 68-year-old woman, who they believe wandered away from an apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said Rosa Marie Tate left an apartment building on Harvard Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. She's diagnosed with dementia, according to police.

She may be wearing a black wig with bangs, and she was last seen wearing a black face mask, yellow shirt, blue jeans and white Calvin Klein shoes.

She is about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds.

To report information, call the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131.