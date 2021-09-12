Police search for missing 16-year-old Stockbridge girl

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen Thursday.

Jamirreca Pierre left her home in the 1000 block of Knight Chase Drive of Stockbridge without her mother’s permission, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Pierre is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with black hair in long braids, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black biker shorts, and unknown shoe color.

Anyone who sees Pierre is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

